Samsung Chairman Dead : Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at 78.
South Korea’s Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.
Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull’s noodle trading business into South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction. His death came six years after he was hospitalised for a heart attack. Reuters reported
Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee died, says Samsung https://t.co/m33iqi3Mla pic.twitter.com/3ModGeUqTY
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2020
Today, Samsung Group’s chairman ‘Lee Kun-hee’ passed away.
Lee was the biggest Korean businessman, the most well-known person in Korea.
RIP
Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee
May his soul RIP.🌠
Gone from our sight, but never from my heart.
