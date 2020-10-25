Samsung Chairman Dead : Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at 78.

Lee Kun-hee died has died, according to a statement posted online on October 24 . 2020.

South Korea’s Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull’s noodle trading business into South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction. His death came six years after he was hospitalised for a heart attack. Reuters reported