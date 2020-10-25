Samsung Chairman Dead : Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at 78.

By | October 25, 2020
0 Comment

Samsung Chairman Dead : Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at 78.


Lee Kun-hee died has died, according to a statement posted online on October 24.  2020.

South Korea’s Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.

Samsung Lee Kun Hee Corporation President, passed away at Seoul Samsung Hospital in Ilwon-dong, Seoul on 25/10 at age 78.
It has been 6 years since he had a stroke at his private house in Itaewon-dong, Seoul due to acute myocardial infarction.

Samsung Chairman Dead : Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at 78.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull’s noodle trading business into South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction. His death came six years after he was hospitalised for a heart attack. Reuters reported 

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Today, Samsung Group’s chairman ‘Lee Kun-hee’ passed away.

Lee was the biggest Korean businessman, the most well-known person in Korea.

RIP

Posted by Brian Hyunmin Han on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee

May his soul RIP.🌠
Gone from our sight, but never from my heart.

Posted by Daniel H Kim on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Drey Illidan wrote 
Im just confused Samsung is made in korea but assemble in china then they make it made in china kung sa china lng ina semble bat ggawing made in china then my samsung then n made in korea and Vietnam:

Julius Marchadesch wrote 
Condolence .By the way.Gud am po.Sino po gustong bumili ng BRA?Send nyo po picture ng BOOBS nyo,para alam ko po kung anong size.next week po parating na yung mga panty.

 

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.