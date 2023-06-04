“Samsung Galaxy S23 rooting guide”: Step-by-Step Guide for Rooting a Samsung Galaxy S23

How to Root Your Samsung Galaxy S23: Step by Step Guide

If you want to modify the operating system of your Galaxy S23 and access advanced functions that are normally restricted by the manufacturer, then you need to unlock the bootloader and root your device. However, before you begin, you should be aware of the risks involved and the consequences that may void your phone’s warranty. Here’s everything you need to know before rooting your Galaxy S23.

Everything You Need to Know Before Rooting Your Galaxy S23: Risks and Consequences

Before you start, you should know that unlocking the bootloader (needed to root the device) will erase all your data. It will also trigger alarms for Samsung’s Knox security feature, which will disable some of the company’s services like Samsung Pay and Secure Folder. Besides, it will void the ability to receive OTA updates from Samsung. Therefore, proceed at your own risk.

You should also note that this method only works for international variants of the Galaxy S23 (model numbers ending in ‘F’ and ‘N’). US and Canadian models (model numbers ending in “U”, “U1”, and “W”) have locked bootloaders that cannot be unlocked. Do not try to flash any files intended for other models on your device.

Activate OEM Unlock

Open the app Settings on your Galaxy S23. Go to About phone > Software information. Now tap the Build Number section seven times to enable developer options. Go back to the main page of the application Settings. Locate the new section developer options and open it. Flip the switch next to oem unlock.

Unlock Bootloader

Turn off the Galaxy S23, press and hold the volume up and volume down buttons simultaneously and connect the device to your PC or Mac using the USB cable. Release the buttons when you see the warning appear about the custom OS. Press the volume up key once to start download mode. At this point, you should see an option to unlock the bootloader. Now, hold down the volume up button for a few seconds and bootloader unlock wizard will start. Use the volume up button to confirm the unlock process. Do not forget that this step will erase all the data on your mobile, so make sure to backup your data before proceeding. Once completed, the device will automatically boot into the operating system.

Use Magisk to Patch the Init_Boot Image

Download the latest firmware for the variant of your Samsung Galaxy S23 mobile. You can do it from SamMobile or from Update. Extract the firmware file and copy the AP tar file to your device. The name must be AP_[número de compilación y otros identificadores].tar.md5. Download the latest version of Magisk and install the apk on your phone. You can also use the trial version of BlackMesa123. Press the button Install on the Magisk card. Choose Select and Patch a File in the method and choose the AP tar package. After successfully patching the file, copy the patched file (named magisk_patched_xxx.tar) from the phone’s Download folder to your PC. Reboot your Galaxy S23 to download mode as we taught you before. Grab a copy of Odin from XDA’s Samsung flashing tutorial and open it on your PC. Next, flash the magisk_patched_xxx.tar as AP, along with BL, CP, and CSC from the original firmware package. Do not choose the HOME_CSC module because it is necessary to do a data wipe. The target device should automatically reboot once Odin has finished flashing. If it asks you to perform a factory reset, do so. If you have installed the Magisk app on the target S23 before, launch it when you get to the home screen. A dialog should appear requesting additional settings. Let the app run the additional routines and automatically reboot the device.

If everything goes fine, your Galaxy S23 should be rooted. You may remember that rooting your Samsung device means that you can no longer use OTA to update your Android operating system. But do not worry, you can still update your device by downloading the new firmware package and following the same steps as before to patch the AP slot. The only thing that changes is when you flash with Odin: use the HOME_CSC tar file instead of the CSC tar file, so you can keep your data intact.

One more thing: It’s not a good idea to flash only the AP slot, because Odin might mess up your partition map and make your userdata partition smaller. That’s why you should always flash the patched AP, BL, CP, and HOME_CSC together when you update.

To finish, we clarify that we have done this tutorial thanks to the information provided by the XDA-Developers portal. So if you have any questions with the steps, we advise you to visit the original source by clicking on the following link:

Source | XDA

Source Link :Guide on how to root a Samsung Galaxy S23 step by step/

Samsung Galaxy S23 rooting guide Step-by-step Samsung Galaxy S23 rooting instructions Tips for rooting a Samsung Galaxy S23 Common mistakes to avoid when rooting a Samsung Galaxy S23 Benefits of rooting a Samsung Galaxy S23