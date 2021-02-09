Samuel Berman Chapman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : OWN TV host and sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman’s 16-year-old son Samuel Berman Chapman has Died.
Dr. Laura Berman, a relationship therapist who is the host of In the Bedroom with Dr. Laura Berman on the Oprah Winfrey Network, has revealed her teenage son, Samuel Berman Chapman, has died of a drug overdose. “My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old…. https://t.co/iT3W8JJG6z
