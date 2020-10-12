Samuel Brittan Death – Dead : Samuel Brittan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 12, 2020
Samuel Brittan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

John Thornhill on Twitter: "Sad to hear of the death of Sir Samuel Brittan, the legendary economics commentator for @FinancialTimes Only he had the originality and elegance to write a paragraph like the one below "

Tributes 

adrian mcmenamin wrote
When I was growing up, Samuel Brittan was something of legendary monster – the man who gave intellectual force to the monetarist ideology. Many years later I actually met him at an IPPR event – where he was the one regretting the attitude of the Thatcher government…
Robert Peston wrote
Very sad to learn that Sir Sam Brittan has died. When I was an annoying pushy young reporter on the @FT
he had been an eminence for decades. Yet he was unfailingly kind and helpful. His combination of brains and generosity is sadly in short supply these days.

