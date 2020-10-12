Samuel Brittan Death – Dead : Samuel Brittan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Samuel Brittan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“John Thornhill on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the death of Sir Samuel Brittan, the legendary economics commentator for @FinancialTimes Only he had the originality and elegance to write a paragraph like the one below ”

Sad to hear of the death of Sir Samuel Brittan, the legendary economics commentator for @FinancialTimes Only he had the originality and elegance to write a paragraph like the one belowhttps://t.co/bbp6GvTyh4 pic.twitter.com/j0aHz45klf — John Thornhill (@johnthornhillft) October 12, 2020

RIP Samuel Brittan, FT economics editor, 1933-2020, a “liberal individualist” by temperament and intellect. Note the La Scala restaurant episode, one of many great (and true) stories about Sir Sam https://t.co/EwJXd8NjnJ via @financialtimes — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 12, 2020

Sorry to hear Samuel Brittan has died. As well as journalism, he made some impressive contributions to the field of economic history. This demolition of the coalition’s austerity measures was particularly memorable. https://t.co/awR8DTIqsC pic.twitter.com/pD8vrOMvJM — David Grant (@David_AC_Grant) October 12, 2020

I’m sad to learn Sam Brittan has died. I discovered his columns aged 13, while delivering newspapers. When I joined the FT he was so kind – and we stayed in touch. A brilliant writer, full of wisdom, on any subject. RIP Sir Samuel Brittanhttps://t.co/t2lTYGG06R — Liam Halligan (@LiamHalligan) October 12, 2020

I only met him once, but he was very nice to me when he didn’t have to be, which is always a measure of quality. I’ve read so much of his writing over the years: it almost doesn’t seem possible that there won’t be any more. A sad day. https://t.co/qkF7hbQcC4 — Glen O’Hara (@gsoh31) October 12, 2020

One evening at the FT about 17 years ago, I showed Samuel Brittan how to put paper into his printer, then told him I was leaving for Bloomberg, but was worried about the economics side of the job. He wrote me a reading list, and gave me several of the books on it. https://t.co/CQl2QFdJyV — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) October 12, 2020

When I was growing up, Samuel Brittan was something of legendary monster – the man who gave intellectual force to the monetarist ideology. Many years later I actually met him at an IPPR event – where he was the one regretting the attitude of the Thatcher government…

Very sad to learn that Sir Sam Brittan has died. When I was an annoying pushy young reporter on the

@FT

he had been an eminence for decades. Yet he was unfailingly kind and helpful. His combination of brains and generosity is sadly in short supply these days.