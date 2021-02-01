Samuel Funtecha Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Division of Social Sciences staff member, Samuel Funtecha has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Division of Social Sciences staff member, Samuel Funtecha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Division of Social Sciences staff member, Samuel Funtecha. Manong Sam was more than just a member of the Division staff; he was a friend and family to many of us. He and his contagious laughter will be missed sorely. pic.twitter.com/4wOvJQkEQZ — Psychology at UP Visayas (@upv_psych) January 31, 2021

