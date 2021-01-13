Samuel Garcia, Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samuel Garcia, Jr has Died .

Samuel Garcia, Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to report that Samuel Garcia, Jr. ‘18, tragically passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Sam’s family and friends. His H.S. alma mater, Easthampton High, has started a fundraiser to benefit the Garcia Family. https://t.co/nAGt3pr9Bd. — Elms College (@ElmsCollege) January 13, 2021

