Samuel Laundon Death – Dead : Samuel Laundon Obituary : Missing USC Sophomore Found Dead at Vulcan Materials Company Quarry, Columbia SC.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the body found near the Vulcan Material Company Quarry is USC sophomore Samuel Laundon.
Laundon went missing Saturday while walking home with several friends in the Olympia-Granby area, according to a statement posted online on October 12 by wach.com
UPDATE: UofSC President Bob Caslen releases this statement on the death of Sam Laundon.
Posted by SGTV – Student Gamecock Television on Monday, October 12, 2020
Columbia firefighters found his body in the shrubbery at the quarry at Vulcan Materials Company off the 500 block of Georgia street around 5 p.m
A post from Samuel Laundon’s father on the loss of his son.
Sam was a student at @UofSC who went missing Saturday around 2:30 am.
The county coroner tells me we can expect the results of the autopsy later today https://t.co/IRxwPKLd1X @wis10 pic.twitter.com/VviNfZGoDA
— Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) October 12, 2020
Richland County Sheriff’s Department continuing their search for missing USC student Sam Laundon. Reports say he was last seen jumping over a fence around 2:30 am Saturday. This is outside of the quarry. Friends and family have been searching since 7 am this morning. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/3la2wad7z5
— Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) October 11, 2020
Charlie Riley Wrote
So sad. Good time to talk to your children about the risks and dangers when they go out drinking with friends. Not much good happens when you are drunk, your friends are drunk and it is 2 in the morning.
Patty Gale-Adkins Mattingly wrote
My prayers to all who love him Rest in peace.
Something needs done or no parent will seek higher learning in our area.
Ternice Walker wrote
This is kinda a weird story u were with your friends they catch a ride u said u want to stay behind they watch you climb a fence and now the person turns up dead I think there will be more to this story.
