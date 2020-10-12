Samuel Laundon Death – Dead :  Samuel Laundon Obituary : Missing USC Sophomore Found Dead at Vulcan Materials Company Quarry, Columbia SC.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the body found near the Vulcan Material Company Quarry is USC sophomore Samuel Laundon.

Laundon went missing Saturday while walking home with several friends in the Olympia-Granby area, according to a statement posted online on October 12 by wach.com

 

UPDATE: UofSC President Bob Caslen releases this statement on the death of Sam Laundon.

Columbia firefighters found his body in the shrubbery at the quarry at Vulcan Materials Company off the 500 block of Georgia street around 5 p.m

 

 

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Charlie Riley Wrote 
So sad. Good time to talk to your children about the risks and dangers when they go out drinking with friends. Not much good happens when you are drunk, your friends are drunk and it is 2 in the morning.

Patty Gale-Adkins Mattingly wrote 
My prayers to all who love him Rest in peace.
Something needs done or no parent will seek higher learning in our area.

Ternice Walker wrote 
This is kinda a weird story u were with your friends they catch a ride u said u want to stay behind they watch you climb a fence and now the person turns up dead I think there will be more to this story.

