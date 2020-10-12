Samuel Laundon Death – Dead :  Samuel Laundon Obituary : Missing USC Sophomore Found Dead at Vulcan Materials Company Quarry, Columbia SC.

Charlie Riley Wrote

So sad. Good time to talk to your children about the risks and dangers when they go out drinking with friends. Not much good happens when you are drunk, your friends are drunk and it is 2 in the morning.

Patty Gale-Adkins Mattingly wrote

My prayers to all who love him Rest in peace.

Something needs done or no parent will seek higher learning in our area.

Ternice Walker wrote

This is kinda a weird story u were with your friends they catch a ride u said u want to stay behind they watch you climb a fence and now the person turns up dead I think there will be more to this story.