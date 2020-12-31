Samuel Little Death -Dead – Obituary : Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80.
Samuel Little has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80 https://t.co/I1lEpOl07I
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2020
Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80
