“Samuel Little serial killer victim identification” today : Serial Killer Samuel Little Identified as the Murderer of a Woman Who Died in 1977

Samuel Little, one of America’s most prolific serial killers, has been linked to the murder of a woman whose body was found in 1977 in Georgia. Yvonne Pless had been dubbed “Macon Jane Doe” by local media. Little died last year aged 80, having confessed to 93 murders committed between 1970 and 2005. Investigators used forensic methods to identify Pless’s remains, which allowed them to contact her family. Little was in and out of jail for decades for stealing, assault, drug-related and other crimes and denied killing anyone until questioned by a Texas Ranger in 2018.

Little strangled most of his victims, usually soon after meeting them during chance encounters. Almost all of his victims were women on the edges of society, such as prostitutes or drug addicts. He targeted people he believed would not be looked for and would not leave much evidence for police. Police around the country initially classified many of the deaths as accidents, drug overdoses or the result of unknown causes. Kentucky authorities caught up with him in 2012 after he was arrested on drug charges and his DNA was linked to three California killings. When he began recounting other killings, authorities were astounded at how much he remembered. His paintings, they said, indicated he had a photographic memory.

News Source : PA News Agency

