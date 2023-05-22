Samuel Little victim Yvonne Pless identified after 46 years in Bibb County murder case : Victim Yvonne Pless identified as another victim of Samuel Little

Victim Yvonne Pless Identified as Samuel Little’s Latest Victim in Bibb County, Georgia

A woman who was found murdered 46 years ago in Macon, Georgia has been identified as another victim of Samuel Little, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was identified as Yvonne Pless, who was about 20 years old at the time of her murder. Officials used forensic genetic genealogy to identify the remains. The county’s sheriff expressed gratitude to Captain Shermaine Jones and Director Amy Hutsell for their dedication in bringing closure to the families of Pless and another victim, Fredonia Smith. Little, who was born in Lorain, Ohio, was called America’s most prolific serial killer by the FBI in 2019. He confessed to killing 93 women between 1970 and 2005 before his death in 2020. This is a developing story and updates can be found on 19 News.

News Source : https://www.cleveland19.com

