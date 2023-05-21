Samuel P. Waters : Man identified as victim in Mansfield shooting: Samuel P. Waters

Man Identified as Victim in Mansfield Homicide: Samuel P. Waters

The man who was shot and killed in Mansfield on Saturday morning has been identified as 23-year-old Samuel P. Waters, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Massachusetts State Police and homicide detectives in Bristol County were called to assist police in the investigation at around 11:11 a.m. at 42 West Church Street. Waters was found with gunshot wounds by Mansfield police officers. One person has been detained in connection with Waters’ murder, but has not yet been charged with a crime. The DA’s office has stated that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and further information is currently unavailable.

News Source : Natalie Khait

