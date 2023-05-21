Samuel Waters : Victim in fatal shooting in Mansfield identified as Samuel Waters, 23

“Victim Identified in Mansfield Fatal Shooting: Samuel Waters”

Police have identified Samuel Waters, a 23-year-old Mansfield resident, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred on West Church St. in Mansfield on Saturday morning. First responders arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call at 11:11 a.m. and found Waters already deceased. While one person has been detained in connection with the shooting, they have not yet been charged. The incident is still under investigation, but police have assured the public that there is no danger. For more information on a separate Springfield shooting that left two hospitalized, one seriously wounded, click the link provided.

