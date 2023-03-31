Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, a prominent local politician and founder of Samut Prakan City Football Club, has died at the age of 54 due to heatstroke. His passing is deeply mourned by those who knew and respected him.

Khun Chonsawat Asawahame was a true visionary who had a singular focus on developing football in Thailand. He believed that football could bring people together, not just as a sport, but as a means of promoting social cohesion and unity. His commitment to football was unwavering, and he dedicated his life to promoting the sport in the local community.

Samut Prakan City Football Club was the physical manifestation of Khun Chonsawat Asawahame’s dream. He worked tirelessly to establish a club that would not only be successful on the field but would also have a positive impact off the field. The team became a source of pride for the community and inspired young players to pursue their own dreams in football.

Khun Chonsawat Asawahame’s legacy extends far beyond the football pitch. He was a respected local politician who dedicated his life to public service. His contributions to the local community have been recognized by many, and his death has been felt deeply by those who knew him.

In the wake of his passing, there has been an outpouring of support from fans, colleagues, and friends. Many have shared their memories and tributes to Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, highlighting the impact he had on their lives. His passing has left a void in the community, but his memory will live on through the many lives he touched.

In conclusion, Khun Chonsawat Asawahame was a visionary leader who inspired a generation of football players and fans in Thailand. His impact on the community will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams in football and public service. His passing is a great loss but his life will be celebrated for the many contributions he made to society. May he rest in peace.

Source : @Ajarncom



RIP Khun Chonsawat Asawahame, who has passed away from heatstroke aged 54. He was the first owner of Samut Prakan City Football Club and a well-known local politician. pic.twitter.com/uLW6zvcNXz— Samut Prakan Phil (@Ajarncom) March 31, 2023

