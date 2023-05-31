“San Antonio City Council runoff election early voting”: A Guide to Early Voting for San Antonio City Council Runoff Election in Districts 1, 7

San Antonio Runoff Election: Early Voting Begins in Districts 1 and 7

San Antonio residents in City Council Districts 1 and 7 have the opportunity to cast their votes early for the upcoming runoff election. Early voting is open from May 30 to June 6, leading up to election day on June 10. Voters can verify their district and find polling locations on the San Antonio City Council website.

In District 1, incumbent Councilman Mario Bravo faces a challenge from Sukh Kaur. Kaur surprised Bravo in the May 6 election by capturing 34% of the vote, compared to Bravo’s 26%. The former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has endorsed Kaur, who owns an education consulting company.

Bravo is fighting to retain his position on the council after a tumultuous year. He was censured and received a no-confidence vote from his colleagues after berating District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval ahead of a budget vote. An independent investigation found that Bravo violated city directives on equal employment opportunity/anti-harassment and violence in the workplace.

In District 7, newcomers Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter are competing to replace Sandoval, who resigned from City Council in January citing growing personal obligations. Gavito emerged as the frontrunner from a field of six candidates in the May election, receiving 43% of the vote compared to Rossiter’s 21%.

Gavito has served on several boards, including VIA, Bexar County Child Welfare, and UTSA College of Engineering. Rossiter is on the board of directors for the Brooks Development Authority and was appointed to the 2022-27 Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks Community Bond Committee by District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda.

San Antonio residents can view a calendar of voting hours and locations on the city’s website. Early voting provides flexibility for busy schedules and can help avoid long lines on election day.

San Antonio voters in Districts 1 and 7 have a critical opportunity to shape the future of their communities. By casting their ballots early or on June 10, residents can ensure that their voices are heard and their values are represented on the City Council.

News Source : David Ibañez,Kolten Parker,Garrett Brnger

Source Link :Where, how to vote early for San Antonio City Council runoff election in Districts 1, 7/