San Antonio Fatal Shooting Possibly Connected to Love Triangle, Police Say today.

On the Southeast Side, a man was killed and another man suspected of the murder was apprehended late Tuesday night after a fight broke out, which investigators believe was caused by a love triangle. The police arrived at the scene, located at the 100 block of East Palfrey Street, just after midnight and discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. According to a preliminary police report, a man and a woman were at a home on the street when another man arrived, and a fight broke out between the two men in the backyard which then moved to the front of the house where the shooting occurred. The suspect, a 37-year-old Hispanic male, went inside the house after the shooting but was taken into custody minutes later with the help of his family members. The investigation is ongoing.
News Source : Elisha Nuñez
Source Link :Police suspect love triangle involved in San Antonio deadly shooting/