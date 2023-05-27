San Antonio Man Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in Golf Cart Accident

Mark Allen Utterback charged with intoxication manslaughter : Woman dies in golf cart accident, suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter

In local news, a substitute teacher at a North East ISD school was arrested for bringing a gun to school and conducting active shooter drills without authorization. San Antonio’s U.S. Marshals also located and recovered 30 missing children as part of the national effort “Operation We Will Find You.” Unfortunately, a woman in her 60s died after falling out of a golf cart, and the driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

