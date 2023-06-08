San Antonio Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Kandis Mykala Davis; Obituary for San Antonio Resident

San Antonio Police in Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Kandis Mykala Davis
San Antonio, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kandis Mykala Davis. She was last seen on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the 400 block of Valley Forge Drive, San Antonio, Texas.
Kandis is described as a Black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Kandis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660 or the San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).
Our hearts go out to Kandis’ family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope for her safe return home soon.
