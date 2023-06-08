San Antonio Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Kandis Mykala Davis; Obituary for San Antonio Resident

San Antonio Police in Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Kandis Mykala Davis

San Antonio, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kandis Mykala Davis. She was last seen on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the 400 block of Valley Forge Drive, San Antonio, Texas.

Kandis is described as a Black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Kandis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660 or the San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

Our hearts go out to Kandis’ family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope for her safe return home soon.

San Antonio news Missing persons San Antonio San Antonio local news San Antonio crime news San Antonio community updates