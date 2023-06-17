San Antonio police shoot and kill Artuto Fuentes after he fired gunshots in neighborhood

Artuto Fuentes shooting : San Antonio police release bodycam footage of officers shooting and killing Artuto Fuentes

The San Antonio police have recently released footage from a body camera showing the moments leading up to the shooting of a man who had fired a handgun throughout a neighborhood in May. The incident occurred when SAPD received multiple calls for police after sounds of gunfire and yelling echoed throughout the area around 11 p.m. on May 27 in the 100 block of Sonora Street. The footage shows officers approaching and breaking up a group confronting the shooter for firing gunshots in the neighborhood with children around. Upon being asked to drop the gun, the man pointed it towards the officers, resulting in two officers firing their guns multiple times, ultimately fatally striking the man. He was identified as Artuto Fuentes and later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. SAPD Chief William McManus confirmed that the officers involved included one probationary officer and a 4-year veteran officer. The incident has sparked controversy and discussion regarding police use of force.

News Source : Victoria Lopez,Cody King

SAPD bodycam footage Officer-involved shooting Police use of force Fatal police encounter Law enforcement accountability