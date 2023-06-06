San Antonio Rapper Glizzy Passes Away in Shooting at North Star Mall: Adam Glass Obituary and GoFundMe Campaign Created

San Antonio Rapper Glizzy Dies in North Star Mall Shooting, GoFundMe Set Up for Funeral Expenses

Sad news struck the San Antonio music community on Tuesday as local rapper Glizzy, whose real name is Adam Glass, was fatally shot at North Star Mall. The 27-year-old rising artist was reportedly at the mall to do some shopping when the shooting occurred.

According to witnesses, Glass was standing outside of the mall’s entrance when a group of individuals approached him and opened fire. He was hit multiple times and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Glass was known for his unique style and charismatic personality, which earned him a growing following in the city’s rap scene. Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the late artist.

To help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Glass’ name. The page has already received an outpouring of support from the community, with many donating to help give the rapper a proper send-off.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities, and the need for continued efforts to address and prevent such senseless acts. Rest in peace, Glizzy.

North Star Mall shooting San Antonio rapper Glizzy GoFundMe campaign Adam Glass memorial Gun violence in San Antonio