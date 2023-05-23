“San Diego Central Library shooting” today : One dead and one injured in shooting near San Diego Central Library

One person killed and another injured in shooting near San Diego Central Library today 2023.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in downtown San Diego on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened near the San Diego Central Library on Park Boulevard, and it is unclear if there is a suspect involved or if there are any additional victims. Police have closed streets in the area and are asking the public to avoid it. The condition of the injured person has not been disclosed.

News Source : FOX3 Now

