San Diego Central Library Shooting today : One Person Killed and Another Injured in Shooting at San Diego Central Library

One Person Killed and Another Injured in Shooting at San Diego Central Library today 2023.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting outside San Diego Central Library. The incident occurred on May 23 and prompted a closure of the library for the rest of the day. The police are still searching for the shooter and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Read Full story : Shooting at San Diego Central Library Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded /

News Source : www.theepochtimes.com

San Diego Central Library Shooting Fatal shooting at San Diego Central Library Library shooting in San Diego Gun violence at San Diego Central Library San Diego shooting leaves one dead and one injured at Central Library