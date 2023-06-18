San Diego County Sees Increase in Homicides of People 60 and Older, Including Stanley Stephens, Retired Librarian who was Stabbed to Death in 2022.

Stanley Stephens : “Disturbing trend: Homicides of San Diego County seniors nearly doubled last year”

Stanley Stephens’ absence from his volunteer post as a church parking attendant in August last year caused concern for his friends and colleagues. Stephens, a retired librarian, was known for his punctuality, friendly banter, and signature two-thumbs up. When he failed to show up, Pastor Doug Reid went to check on him at his home in Escondido, only to find his car parked outside but no sign of Stephens. Despite organizing search parties and scouring the area, Stephens’ body was eventually discovered weeks later near Lake Henshaw. He had been stabbed to death, a victim of a disturbing trend that saw the number of homicide victims aged 60 or older in San Diego County nearly double last year. Overall, the county had 107 homicides, a 9% drop from the previous year, largely due to a drop in homicides within the city of San Diego and the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction. Guns were the most common weapon used in killings in the region, accounting for 55% of the slayings, followed by fatal stabbings (21%) and blunt force trauma (7%). Notably, the number of homicides of people aged 60 and older rose to 22, almost double the previous year’s figure of 13.

News Source : Teri Figueroa,David Hernandez

San Diego County homicides Cause of death in San Diego County Fatalities in San Diego County Crime rates in San Diego County Homicide victims in San Diego County