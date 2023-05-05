“San Diego jail death lawsuit” Today : San Diego Jail Sued by Family of Deceased 22-Year-Old Hayden Schuck

Lawsuit Challenges Autopsy Report in Death of Hayden Schuck in San Diego County Jail

William Schuck, also known as Hayden, died at the age of 22 in San Diego’s Central jail on March 16, 2022, due to complications associated with drug toxicity, according to his autopsy report. However, his family’s attorneys believe that the report does not tell the full story. They argue that Schuck was experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms that went untreated, ultimately causing his heart to stop beating. A lawsuit filed in federal court last week supports this claim.

Schuck was the fifth person to die in San Diego County jails in what became the deadliest year for the county jails, with a total of 19 deaths in 2022. Schuck is also the youngest person to die in a local jail since 2015. Schuck’s family believes that jail staff should have recognized warning signs that Schuck needed immediate medical care.

According to the lawsuit and Schuck’s autopsy report, Schuck was arrested on March 10, 2022, after a car accident for being under the influence of drugs and in possession of a controlled substance. Although he was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for evaluation, he declined further testing and was transported to the jail. During booking, Schuck’s blood pressure and pulse were high, but he was placed in a temporary holding cell where he received no medical attention for nearly five days.

The morning of March 15, at his arraignment, the public defender expressed concerns regarding Schuck’s ability to understand and proceed with court proceedings that day. Schuck was unable to confirm his name or date of birth to the court, and the judge ordered that he be returned to “jail medical to be screened for medications.” The lawsuit alleges that Schuck was not seen by a healthcare provider and did not receive any medical treatment after court. The evening of March 15, Schuck was transferred to a single-occupancy cell. The next morning, deputies found him unresponsive and pulseless when they brought a breakfast tray to his cell.

Schuck’s autopsy report revealed that he had numerous small superficial cutaneous wounds, dehydration, and early signs of pneumonia. Toxicological testing detected small amounts of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine and the drug ecstasy. However, the drug levels were too low to suggest that he obtained drugs in jail. The autopsy report also noted that Schuck did not have contact with any other incarcerated person while in jail.

The family’s attorneys contest the broader conclusions about the cause of death, stating that it was dehydration that ultimately caused Schuck’s heart to stop beating. The lawsuit argues that county employees and other medical staff deliberately failed to care for Schuck despite glaringly obvious signs of serious medical distress.

The Sheriff’s Department spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation but expressed condolences to Schuck’s family and loved ones. The department strives to maintain a safe environment for everyone in its custody.

News Source : Kelly Davis

Source Link :Family sues after Hayden Schuck, 22, died in San Diego jail/