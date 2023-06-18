San Diego Juneteenth celebration results in one fatality and one potential injury due to shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During a Juneteenth celebration at a redeveloped arts, shopping, and entertainment center on the coast of San Diego on Saturday night, a shooting occurred, resulting in one fatality and potentially one injury, according to police. Information on the events leading up to the violence was not yet available, and officers were still searching for other potential victims. The attack took place at Liberty Station, which was once a Naval Training Center that opened in 1923 and now features a variety of attractions. Homicide detectives were en route to investigate the incident, and more information was expected to emerge later in the evening.

San Diego shooting Juneteenth celebration shooting Gun violence in San Diego San Diego crime news San Diego police investigation

News Source : Dennis Romero,Joe Kottke

Source Link :One killed, one possibly injured in shooting at San Diego Juneteenth celebration /