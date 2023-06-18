San Diego Juneteenth celebration shooting leaves one person dead and several injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting at a Juneteenth event in Liberty Station on Saturday evening has resulted in one fatality and one injury, as confirmed by the San Diego Police Department. The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a dispute between attendees, with an individual drawing a gun and firing nine shots. The shooter remains at large, and no description of the suspect has been provided. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and their current condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is advised to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers. There have been no road closures or shelter-in-place orders issued by SDPD officers.

Juneteenth shooting San Diego Gun violence at Juneteenth celebration San Diego Juneteenth shooting leaves one dead Juneteenth celebration tragedy in San Diego Fatal shooting at San Diego Juneteenth event

News Source : Danielle Dawson

Source Link :Juneteenth celebration shooting in San Diego: 1 dead, more injured/