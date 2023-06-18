San Diego Juneteenth celebration shooting results in one fatality and one potential injury today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have reported that one person died and another may have been injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth event in San Diego on Saturday night. The incident occurred at Liberty Station, an arts, shopping, and entertainment center on the coast, during a celebration featuring music and booths. Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown, and officers are still searching for possible victims. Liberty Station was redeveloped from the site of a Naval Training Center that opened in 1923. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Further information is expected to be released later.

News Source : Dennis Romero and Joe Kottke

Source Link :One killed, one possibly injured in shooting at San Diego Juneteenth celebration/