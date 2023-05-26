San Diego shooting suspect Kenneth Cheney arrested in connection with library shooting that left Trey Walker dead

Kenneth Cheney – suspect in San Diego library shooting : Arrest made in shooting that left Trey Walker dead and one wounded in San Diego library

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting outside the downtown San Diego library that resulted in the death of one man and the injury of another. Kenneth Cheney, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Trey Walker, 20. The incident occurred after a group of people confronted Cheney over a stolen backpack. During the confrontation, Cheney pulled out a handgun and fired at the group, leading to a shooting that spilled out into the courtyard of the library. Cheney was found near University Avenue and Interstate 15, but it is unclear how he was identified as a suspect or the circumstances that led to his arrest. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

News Source : Caleb Lunetta

