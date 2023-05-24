“San Diego shooting” today : Gunman on the loose after shooting at San Diego Central Library results in 1 fatality and 1 injury

Gunman at large after shooting at San Diego Central Library results in 1 fatality and 1 injury today 2023.

Police are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting in front of San Diego Central Library on Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and another injured in the incident. Authorities are actively investigating the shooting and searching for the suspect.

Read Full story : Shooting near San Diego Central Library leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Gunman at large /

News Source : KGTV – San Diego Scripps

San Diego shooting incident Shooting at San Diego Central Library Gun violence in San Diego San Diego public safety concerns San Diego police search for gunman