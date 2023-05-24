“San Diego shooting” today : San Diego Central Library shooting leaves one dead, gunman on the loose

Deadly Shooting Near San Diego Central Library Results in Search for Gunman today 2023.

Police in San Diego are searching for a gunman who killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 24-year-old outside San Diego Central Library after firing shots at people standing nearby. The victims were Black and the police believe the shooting may have been an altercation at the entrance of the library. The motive for the attack is unknown, and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

News Source : ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV

