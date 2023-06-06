San Diego’s beloved Broadway legend Brad Bradley passes away; Jeffrey Schecter shares tribute on…

Legendary Broadway Performer Brad Bradley Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brad Bradley, a legendary Broadway performer hailing from San Diego, California. On June 5, 2023, Jeffrey Schecter posted on Facebook confirming the news of Brad Bradley’s passing.

Jeffrey Schecter also shared his shock and sorrow upon hearing the news, stating that Brad Bradley was one of the nicest, most generous, kind, and talented individuals he had ever worked with. Jeffrey Schecter also fondly remembered a time when Brad Bradley generously threw him and his wife a baby shower during their time on Broadway.

This news is a tremendous loss to the Broadway community, and Brad Bradley will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and the many friends he touched during his lifetime.

