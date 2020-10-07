San Francisco firefighter dies after a fall during a training session

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

KTVU on Twitter: “DEVELOPING: San Francisco firefighter dies after a fall during a training session.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.