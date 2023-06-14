San Francisco Mourns the Passing of Bruce Parker Guarino: A Tribute to a Life Lived in Moderation

Bruce Parker Guarino of San Francisco

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Parker Guarino in San Francisco. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.

Bruce was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who always put others before himself. His infectious smile and positive attitude will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was an avid traveler and loved exploring new cultures and cuisines. Bruce was also a talented musician who enjoyed playing the guitar and singing with his friends and family.

Although he may be gone, Bruce’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.

