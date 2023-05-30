San Joaquin County Fair attractions: 10 Must-See Attractions at the San Joaquin County Fair

The San Joaquin County Fair is back this weekend, and with it comes a plethora of exciting events to enjoy. From a car show to a ukulele contest, live music, fried food, and carnival rides, there is truly something for everyone at this year’s fair.

Daniel Castillo, the new CEO of the San Joaquin County Fair, stated that the fair is here to highlight the best of San Joaquin. “Diversity, agriculture, family,” are the words that Castillo used to describe the fair this year. He believes that the county has so much to offer, not just from an agricultural standpoint, but also from a cultural and artistic perspective.

One of the highlights of the fair is the car show, which takes place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Impalas Magazine, the San Joaquin Impalas Car Show showcases classic cars, and the car show awards start at 5 p.m.

There are also several special contests to check out, including a live mural contest on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where local student-artists will compete as they paint large wall murals. The murals’ theme will be cultural heritage. There is also a STEM Fair Contest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, a Bike Show on Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a Ukulele Contest on Saturday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m.

Another exciting addition to the fair this year is the new tractor and truck shows. The SJ Tractor & Farm Equipment Show starts at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Auto Show Zone, and an award show will start at 5 p.m. The SJ Fair Truck Show starts at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, in the same location with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m.

For book lovers, the SJ Book Fair in the Exhibit Hall is a must-visit. Attendees will get to take home one book of their own, and there will be the opportunity to meet local authors and have your books signed.

Children under the age of 13 can enter for free before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, as part of “Kids Day.” If you show up after 3 p.m. on Friday or plan on going on Saturday or Sunday, your children can still enter for free if you download, color, and bring a coloring page to the fair with you. The fair is also bringing back exhibits and contests and a new San Joaquin Book Fair.

The fair isn’t just about entertainment; it’s also about education. Attendees can head over to Agventure Land, sponsored by the Ag Commissioner’s Office and SJC AgVenture, for interactive activities for children to learn more about the county that they live in.

Carnival games and rides are always a staple at fairs, and the San Joaquin County Fair is no exception. Pre-sale carnival tickets can be purchased for $30, or individual tickets can be bought on-site.

Live music will be happening all weekend, with different genres each day. On Friday, the main stage entertainment will feature Cynthia Renee & Co and Thunder Rolls – Tribute to Garth Brooks. On Saturday, the main stage entertainment is a rock tribute with The Sticky Stones and Cougar Adams. Sunday is “Hispanic Heritage Day,” with Ultimo Nivel kicking off at 4 p.m., Banda La Maxima de Modesto at 6 p.m., and Voces Del Rancho closing out the day.

The San Joaquin County Fair is a unique and eclectic event that offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement happening this weekend from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Parking is $10. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $30, and pre-sale grandstand tickets for the Delta Dirt Drags Show are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

