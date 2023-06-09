San Jose Car Accident Death of Justin Estira

Justin Estira San Jose Car Accident Victim : San Jose Car Accident Death: 15-Year-Old Justin Estira Killed

On June 7, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in San Jose resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy named Justin Estira. Justin was hit by a car around 1 am near the Canoas Garden neighborhood on Rinconada Drive and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 2019 Subaru involved in the accident was a female who cooperated with investigators examining the circumstances of the incident. Justin was a student at Willow Glen High School in the San Jose Unified School District, and the district expressed condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. The incident marked the 19th fatal collision and 12th pedestrian fatality in San Jose in 2023. A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to assist Justin’s family with funeral expenses, with the fundraiser aiming to raise $40,000.

News Source : Kowsalya Chinnadurai

