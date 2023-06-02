San Jose Couple, Phuc Pham and Nguyen Pham, Pass Away in South Bay Crime Spree

Phuc Pham, Nguyen Pham Obituary: A Tragic Loss in San Jose

The San Jose community is mourning the loss of Phuc Pham and Nguyen Pham, a husband and wife who were tragically killed during a South Bay crime spree on May 26th, 2021. The couple leaves behind two young children and a devastated community.

The Crime

Phuc and Nguyen were in their car, stopped at a red light on the intersection of San Antonio Street and Jackson Avenue in San Jose, when they were fatally shot by a gunman who was on a killing spree. The gunman, identified as 57-year-old Alan Benjamin Dean, also killed a 36-year-old man, wounded five others, and committed several carjackings before being apprehended by police.

The Victims

Phuc Pham, 38, was a beloved husband and father of two. He worked as a software engineer and was known for his kindness and generosity. Nguyen Pham, 42, was a devoted mother and homemaker who enjoyed cooking and gardening. The couple had been married for 14 years and were active members of their church.

The Community’s Reaction

The tragic loss of Phuc and Nguyen Pham has deeply affected the San Jose community, with many expressing their condolences and shock at the senseless violence. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the couple’s children and has already raised over $400,000.

Conclusion

Phuc and Nguyen Pham’s deaths are a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence and the importance of community support during times of grief. They will be greatly missed by their family, friends, and neighbors in San Jose.

