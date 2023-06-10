San Jose groom dies during honeymoon in Hawaii after snorkeling accident: KRON/KHON

Steven Phan – Hawaiian Honeymoon Tragedy Victim : San Jose groom dies during honeymoon in Hawaii after snorkeling accident

A tragic incident occurred during a Hawaiian honeymoon when a newlywed man from San Jose died after an incident at Electric Beach in O’ahu. The man and his wife were snorkeling when he became unresponsive and was pulled from the water by bystanders who performed CPR on the beach. Emergency services responded to a 911 call and the man was transported to a hospital where he later died. While bystanders attempted to resuscitate him, the man’s wife was robbed of her bag, driver’s license, rental car keys, and rental car. Honolulu police are investigating a theft and auto theft related to the incident. The couple was identified as Steven Phan and Brittany Myers Phan, and a GoFundMe page has been organized to cover funeral and memorial costs. Electric Beach is a popular spot for snorkeling on the west side of O’ahu, but it can be dangerous if you’re not familiar with the area. The beach does not have a lifeguard, though a lifeguard stand and staffing will be added in early September.

