San Jose man dies during Hawaiian snorkeling honeymoon, wife’s belongings stolen during CPR attempts

Steven Phan : San Jose man dies during honeymoon snorkeling, thief steals widow’s belongings during resuscitation.

According to reports, a San Jose man, Steven Phan, died while snorkeling during his honeymoon in Hawaii. While some individuals attempted to revive him with CPR, a thief took advantage of the commotion and stole a bag containing Phan and his wife’s belongings. The incident occurred on June 1 on the island of O’ahu. Since then, two unrelated deaths have also been reported in the ocean. A GoFundMe page has been created for Phan’s newlywed widow, who describes him as a “true friend and amazing husband.” As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the theft.

Read Full story : San Jose man dies while snorkeling during Hawaii honeymoon, thief steals wife’s property during resuscitation attempts /

News Source : Nate Gartrell

Snorkeling death in Hawaii Hawaii honeymoon tragedy Property theft during resuscitation San Jose man dies in snorkeling accident Stolen property during emergency response