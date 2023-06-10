San Jose man dies during Hawaiian snorkeling honeymoon, wife’s belongings stolen during CPR attempts

Posted on June 10, 2023

According to reports, a San Jose man, Steven Phan, died while snorkeling during his honeymoon in Hawaii. While some individuals attempted to revive him with CPR, a thief took advantage of the commotion and stole a bag containing Phan and his wife’s belongings. The incident occurred on June 1 on the island of O’ahu. Since then, two unrelated deaths have also been reported in the ocean. A GoFundMe page has been created for Phan’s newlywed widow, who describes him as a “true friend and amazing husband.” As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the theft.

News Source : Nate Gartrell

