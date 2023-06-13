San Jose man Richard Jeffrey Martinez arrested for sexually assaulting seven-year-old victim in Sunnyvale

Richard Jeffrey Martinez : San Jose man arrested for sexually assaulting seven-year-old victim nearly three decades ago in Sunnyvale: Richard Jeffrey Martinez identified as suspect

A man from San Jose was apprehended on Monday for reportedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old victim almost thirty years ago in Sunnyvale. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety disclosed that Richard Jeffrey Martinez, 59, was taken into custody for the 1996 child sexual assault that occurred in the Cherry Orchard area. The case had been thoroughly investigated with all potential leads and trace evidence, but no suspect was identified until last year when a collaboration with the cold case unit of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office began. Martinez was identified as the suspect in the sexual assault through forensic genealogy and an extensive follow-up investigation. The San Jose Police Department, as well as the state and U.S. Department of Justice, supported the case with DNA analysis and forensic genealogy work. After Martinez’s arrest on Monday, two additional victims were identified who were also sexually assaulted by him when they were minors. The authorities are currently investigating whether there are other unknown victims. If anyone has additional information about these cases, they are urged to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Matthew Hutchison at 408-730-7100.

News Source : KPIXTV

