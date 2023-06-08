San Jose Mourns the Loss of 15-Year-Old High School Student Justin Estira, Tragically Killed in a Fatal Accident

Justin Estira, 15-year-old High School Student Hit and Killed in San Jose

Justin Estira, a 15-year-old student at San Jose High School, tragically passed away on Monday after being hit by a car. The accident occurred near the intersection of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue.

According to witnesses, Justin was walking home from school when he was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Justin was a beloved member of the San Jose community and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was an avid basketball player and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

The San Jose Unified School District released a statement expressing their condolences to Justin’s family and friends. They have also made grief counselors available to students and staff at San Jose High School.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Justin will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

