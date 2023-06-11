San Jose Stabbing Claims the Life of Landreu Michael Belong: An Obituary

Obituary: Landreu Michael Belong

Landreu Michael Belong, 25, passed away on November 10, 2021, after being fatally stabbed in San Jose, California.

Born on September 18, 1996, in San Francisco, Landreu was the son of Michael and Maria Belong. He attended Lincoln High School, where he was a standout athlete and earned a scholarship to attend San Jose State University. He graduated with a degree in business in 2018 and had recently begun working as a financial analyst for a local firm.

Landreu was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He had a passion for music, playing the guitar and singing in his spare time. He was also an avid sports fan and loved cheering on his favorite teams.

Landreu’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his unwavering spirit and his ability to bring joy to those around him.

A memorial service for Landreu will be held on November 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Landreu Michael Belong Memorial Fund, which will support scholarships for underprivileged youth in the Bay Area.

