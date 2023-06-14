San Leandro Apartment Complex Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Dead and 17-Year-Old Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting outside of a San Leandro apartment complex resulted in the death of a 16-year-old and injury of a 17-year-old, according to CBS San Francisco. Police are currently searching for a suspect in the incident. Read more details here.

San Leandro shooting Teenage gun violence Double shooting in San Leandro San Leandro apartment complex shooting Youth homicide in California

News Source : CBS San Francisco

Source Link :16-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting outside San Leandro apartment complex/