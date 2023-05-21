“San Salvador football stadium stampede” today : Stampede at San Salvador Football Stadium Leaves Nine Dead and 100 Injured

Stampede at San Salvador Football Stadium Leaves 9 Dead and 100 Injured today 2023.
A stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador has left at least nine people dead and around 100 injured. The incident occurred at the Cuscatlán stadium in the capital San Salvador during a match between FC Alianza and CD FAS, which was cancelled as a result of the tragedy. Fans reportedly complained that the stadium was already overcrowded with many people waiting to get in.
News Source : SD Reporter
