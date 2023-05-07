sand dune collapse Today : North Carolina Sand Dune Collapse Claims Life of Teenager

North Carolina: Sand Dune Collapse Claims Life of Teenager

A 17-year-old boy visiting Cape Hatteras National Seashore became trapped in a hole on the beach and was buried alive under several feet of sand after the walls of the hole and a dune collapsed on him. Despite efforts by family members and park rangers to perform CPR, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that the hole had been dug in a back-dune area, behind the primary dune and not visible from the beachfront. The National Park Service is urging visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they represent to beachgoers and emergency response staff.

