Sanda Dia’s Death Sparks Protest Among Belgian Students Demanding Justice for the Culprits.

Belgian Students Protest Against Culprits Responsible For Sanda Dia’s Death

The death of Sanda Dia, a Belgian student, has sparked protests among the student community in Belgium. Sanda Dia was a 20-year-old engineering student who lost his life during an initiation ceremony for the student club, Reuzegom, in December 2018.

The investigation into Sanda Dia’s death revealed that he was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol and was subjected to physical abuse during the initiation ceremony. The culprits responsible for his death were charged with manslaughter, but the trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay in justice for Sanda Dia has angered Belgian students, who have taken to the streets to demand accountability for his death. The protests have been peaceful but vocal, with students holding placards that read “Justice for Sanda Dia” and “End Hazing Culture.”

Sanda Dia’s death has brought to light the issue of hazing in Belgian universities, which has been a longstanding problem. The Belgian government has promised to take strict action against hazing and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

As the trial of Sanda Dia’s culprits is set to resume, the Belgian student community remains hopeful that justice will prevail and that his death will not be in vain.

