“Sandeep Chandrabhan Godange” – suspect name : Gay lover kills Ghanshyam Sirsam in Nagpur

“Gay Lover Kills Ghanshyam Sirsam in Nagpur: Suspect Sandeep Godange Detained by Police”

A man has been apprehended by the Koradi Police for killing his same-sex partner in the Khapari neighbourhood of Nagpur. The victim has been identified as Ghanshyam Ganpat Sirsam, a 45-year-old from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, who was residing in Khapari. The perpetrator, Sandeep Chandrabhan Godange, a 23-year-old resident of Khapari, was in a gay relationship with Ghanshyam. The incident occurred on Thursday midnight, where Sandeep hit Ghanshyam on the head with a wooden stick in a fit of rage after being mistreated by him. Ghanshyam passed away, and Sandeep fled the scene, leaving Ghanshyam’s naked body behind. The police arrested Sandeep within a few hours. He has admitted to the murder and disclosed information about their same-sex relationship. The police have detained him and filed a case against him.

Read Full story : A Gay kills his partner out of anger /

News Source : Nagpur Trends

