By | January 5, 2021
Sandi Scully Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sandi Scully has Died .

Sandi Scully has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Fred Roggin @FredNBCLA Condolences to Vin Scully. His wife Sandi of 47 years has passed away from ALS. 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Sandi Scully was 76 years old.

Comments and Reactions

  • Estela Casas-Amaro
    My condolences to the scully family, may she RIP 🙏
  • Jonell Guzman
    Rest In Peace Sandra Scully. Behind every successful husband is a supportive wife and that was you!
  • Donna Schraeder
    RIP Sandra Scully! My condolences to her family and friends.
  • Dora Perez
    Oh no 😥 So sad to hear. Rest in peace Mrs. Scully ⚾️💙
  • Joe Rios
    This is very sad, this could break Scully too. Hoping it doesn’t, but I know of a few relationships that when one goes, the next will follow. Rip
  • Debra Segers
    So sorry for your loss. Rest in peace
  • Debby Carlson Miyasaki
    This breaks my heart💔
    Thoughts and prayers to Vin and his family🙏🏻
  • Angie Romero
    So sorry for your loss praying for family and friends
  • Sally Macias
    Condolences to Vin and his family
    Sara Duenas
    OMG my heart just stopped. Rest in Peace Mrs. Scully.
  • Tammy Dawson
    May she Rest In Peace! 🙏🙏🙏
  • Cheryl Mullady-Baldanzi
    He looks older than 76? Some websites say he in his 90’s?
    Paul Maala
    So my cousins uncles best friend was the brother of the sister of the mother of no one knows her. Sorry
  • Felix Hernandez
    May she Rest in the Lord’s peace. She was the apple of Vin’s eye, and a beautiful woman. So sad, and prayers for Vin’s comfort.

 

