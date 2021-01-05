Sandi Scully Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sandi Scully has Died .
Sandi Scully has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Condolences to Vin Scully. His wife Sandi of 47 years has passed away from ALS. 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Sandi Scully was 76 years old.
— Fred Roggin (@FredNBCLA) January 5, 2021
Comments and Reactions
- Rest In Peace Sandra Scully. Behind every successful husband is a supportive wife and that was you!
- This is very sad, this could break Scully too. Hoping it doesn’t, but I know of a few relationships that when one goes, the next will follow. Rip
- May she Rest in the Lord’s peace. She was the apple of Vin’s eye, and a beautiful woman. So sad, and prayers for Vin’s comfort.
