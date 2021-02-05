Sandie Crisp Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sandie Crisp, a transgender actress has Died .

Sandie Crisp, a transgender actress has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Sandie Crisp, a transgender actress and model who, under her stage name the Goddess Bunny, served as a muse to generations of artists, gay punks and other denizens of the West Hollywood avant-garde, has died at 61 from Covid-19. https://t.co/T1uaOVFG5G

