Sandra Hutchens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @OCSheriff Sandra Hutchens has Died .
former @OCSheriff Sandra Hutchens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
.
I was saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague and friend, former @OCSheriff Sandra Hutchens, after a long battle with cancer. While I was @LAPDHQ Chief, we had opportunities to collaborate when she was a senior official with @LASDHQ prior to O.C. https://t.co/a6ENqZExEB
— Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) January 6, 2021
