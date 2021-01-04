Sandra Hutchens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sandra Hutchens has Died .

former Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just learned that former Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens has passed away. She devoted her life and career to keeping us safe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cnp122Ewq4 — Jon Fleischman (@FlashReport) January 4, 2021

