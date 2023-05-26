“Sandra Okunzuwa net worth”: A Comprehensive Profile of Sandra Okunzuwa: Her Age, Net Worth, Children, and Filmography

Sandra Okunzuwa: A Multifaceted Personality

Sandra Okunzuwa is a renowned Nigerian actress, producer, director, and entrepreneur. She was born on July 10, 1975, in Edo State, Nigeria. Sandra has made a significant impact in the Nigerian movie industry, also known as Nollywood, and has become a household name across Africa.

Early Life and Education

Sandra Okunzuwa was raised in Benin City, Edo State. She attended the University of Benin, where she obtained a degree in Business Administration. After her university education, Sandra worked in a financial institution before venturing into acting.

Acting Career

Sandra Okunzuwa began her acting career in 2004, and since then, she has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies. Some of her notable movies include “The Price of Love,” “Family Secret,” “Stolen Love,” “Without You,” “The King’s Decision,” and “The Confessor.”

Apart from acting, Sandra has also produced and directed movies. She produced her first movie, “Stolen Love,” in 2007 and has since produced several other movies, including “The King’s Decision,” “The Confessor,” and “Without You.” She also directed her first movie, “The Confessor,” in 2015.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Sandra Okunzuwa is a successful entrepreneur who has ventured into several businesses. She is the CEO of Sandralia Hotel, a five-star hotel located in Abuja, Nigeria. The hotel has won several awards, including the 2018 Nigerian Travel Award for the best luxury hotel in Nigeria.

Sandra is also the founder of Sandralia Group, a conglomerate that comprises several businesses, including Sandralia Hotel, Sandralia Production, and Sandralia Global Trade. The group has a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

Personal Life

Sandra Okunzuwa is a proud mother of two children, a son, and a daughter. She is a private person and keeps her personal life away from the public.

Net Worth

Sandra Okunzuwa’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She has earned her wealth from her successful acting career, entrepreneurial ventures, and other business interests.

Conclusion

Sandra Okunzuwa is a multifaceted personality who has made a significant impact in the Nigerian movie industry and the business world. Her dedication, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit have made her a force to be reckoned with in Africa. She continues to inspire many young people across the continent to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness.

Source Link :Sandra Okunzuwa Biography, Age, Networth, Kids, Movies/

Sandra Okunzuwa husband Sandra Okunzuwa career Sandra Okunzuwa family Sandra Okunzuwa achievements Sandra Okunzuwa awards